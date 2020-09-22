Brokerages Expect Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) will announce $0.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bridge Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.69. Bridge Bancorp reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridge Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bridge Bancorp.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.95 million. Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 9.66%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BDGE shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bridge Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Bridge Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $27.50.

In other news, Director Daniel Rubin acquired 4,971 shares of Bridge Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.68 per share, with a total value of $102,800.28. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,470.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $121,381 in the last three months. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Bridge Bancorp by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Bridge Bancorp by 54.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bridge Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Bridge Bancorp by 3.8% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 71,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Bridge Bancorp by 13.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDGE traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.12. The company had a trading volume of 172,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $349.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.10. Bridge Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.37.

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

