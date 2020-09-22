Brokerages Expect Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) to announce $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Centurylink’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Centurylink also reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centurylink will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Centurylink.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Centurylink had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion.

CTL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered Centurylink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Centurylink from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.35.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 447.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centurylink in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Centurylink by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTL stock remained flat at $$10.26 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,850,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,376,686. Centurylink has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.75%. Centurylink’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

