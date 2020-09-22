Brokerages Expect First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) will announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Horizon National’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. First Horizon National posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 74.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Horizon National will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Horizon National.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $511.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.52 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FHN. Evercore ISI raised First Horizon National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on First Horizon National from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on First Horizon National in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised First Horizon National from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon National in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 240.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in First Horizon National in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in First Horizon National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon National during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon National stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.95. 5,802,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,569,897. First Horizon National has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

