Brokerages Expect Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $517.30 Million

Brokerages forecast that Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) will post $517.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Guess?’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $510.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $522.00 million. Guess? reported sales of $615.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Guess? will report full-year sales of $1.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Guess?.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.82 million. Guess? had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 7th. B. Riley cut their price target on Guess? from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered Guess? from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Guess? from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Guess? presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

In other news, CEO Carlos Alberini bought 83,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,135,317.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Guess? by 223.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Guess? by 11.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Guess? in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Guess? in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Guess? by 11.9% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. 66.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GES traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.67. 812,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,623,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. Guess? has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $23.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.96. The company has a market cap of $805.94 million, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

