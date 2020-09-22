Brokerages Expect Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $62.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) will announce $62.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Livent’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $43.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $73.00 million. Livent reported sales of $97.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Livent will report full-year sales of $270.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $234.00 million to $297.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $363.00 million, with estimates ranging from $338.00 million to $397.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.23 million. Livent had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company’s revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on LTHM shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Livent from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Livent from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Livent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Livent by 5.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,865,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Livent by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,594,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,784,000 after purchasing an additional 354,182 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,453,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,631,000 after buying an additional 895,843 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,853,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,479,000 after buying an additional 410,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,787,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,107,000 after buying an additional 289,686 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:LTHM traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.38. 2,151,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,657,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.19, a PEG ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 2.23. Livent has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.78.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

