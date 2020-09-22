Brokerages Set Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (LON:DLG) Target Price at GBX 337.29

Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (LON:DLG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 337.29 ($4.41).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DLG shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 341 ($4.46) target price on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

LON DLG traded down GBX 5.90 ($0.08) on Thursday, reaching GBX 301.40 ($3.94). The stock had a trading volume of 4,540,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,789,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12-month low of GBX 225.40 ($2.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 355 ($4.64). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 307.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 284.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a dividend of GBX 21.80 ($0.28) per share. This represents a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $14.40. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.76%.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

