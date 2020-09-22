Brokerages Set Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) Price Target at $52.50

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EGRX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGRX. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2,426.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,238 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,090 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

EGRX traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.96. 1,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.07. The company has a market cap of $539.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.82 and a beta of 0.77. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $64.94.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.33. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

