Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Shares of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.83 and last traded at $10.88. 1,122,618 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 1,289,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.68.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Brookfield Property REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brookfield Property REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brookfield Property REIT stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Brookfield Property REIT as of its most recent SEC filing. 74.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Property REIT Company Profile (NASDAQ:BPYU)

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPYU) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

