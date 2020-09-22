BTU Protocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $481,271.00 (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One BTU Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00003168 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and UPbit. In the last week, BTU Protocol has traded 25.5% lower against the dollar. BTU Protocol has a total market cap of $30.03 million and approximately $481,271.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BTU Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00043546 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004968 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005452 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $461.34 or 0.04380830 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009514 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00057214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00034272 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002157 BTC.

BTU Protocol Token Profile

BTU Protocol (CRYPTO:BTU) is a token. It launched on February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,014,463 tokens. The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol

BTU Protocol Token Trading

BTU Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BTU Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTU Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.