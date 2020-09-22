Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (NYSE:BBW) Major Shareholder David Kanen Sells 56,207 Shares

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (NYSE:BBW) major shareholder David Kanen sold 56,207 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $183,796.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,949.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

David Kanen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 18th, David Kanen sold 525,000 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $1,790,250.00.

BBW traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $3.26. The company had a trading volume of 52,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,873. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.34. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $5.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.12.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.01). Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 33.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBW. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

