Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNR opened at $22.16 on Friday. Burning Rock Biotech has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $32.40.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $15.14 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Burning Rock Biotech will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Burning Rock Biotech develops solutions for precision medicine in oncology and early cancer detection in the People's Republic of China. The company provides companion diagnostics for targeted therapy and immunotherapy, benign/malignant tumor diagnosis, minimal residual disease monitoring, tumor recurrence and progression prediction, and tumor susceptibility tests.

