Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Shares Down 9.4%

Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT)’s stock price fell 9.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.24 and last traded at $35.76. 514,139 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 369,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.49.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBT. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Cabot from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cabot from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Cabot from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.38.

Get Cabot alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.74.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). Cabot had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cabot Corp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.81%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,582,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $206,838,000 after buying an additional 237,700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 17.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,028,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,154,000 after buying an additional 306,813 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,477,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,590,000 after buying an additional 16,597 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 14.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 971,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,385,000 after buying an additional 119,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 661,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,280,000 after buying an additional 25,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.