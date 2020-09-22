Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cadence BanCorporation is a regional bank holding company. It provides corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses and consumers banking and financial solutions. The company’s services and products include commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, commercial real estate, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, business and personal insurance, consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans and credit cards. Cadence BanCorporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CADE. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cadence Bancorp from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Truist upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cadence Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.70.

NYSE:CADE traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 982,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,593. Cadence Bancorp has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $18.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.98.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $184.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.02 million. Cadence Bancorp had a negative net margin of 38.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. Analysts predict that Cadence Bancorp will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Bancorp news, CEO Paul B. Murphy, Jr. purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.15 per share, with a total value of $122,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 23,477 shares of company stock valued at $193,908. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CADE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 131,997 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,290,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 473,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 29,751 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 14,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cadence Bancorp

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

