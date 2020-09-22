CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $76.72 Million

Analysts predict that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) will announce sales of $76.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CalAmp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $73.70 million and the highest is $78.80 million. CalAmp posted sales of $93.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full-year sales of $325.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $314.00 million to $338.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $342.21 million, with estimates ranging from $334.65 million to $347.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CalAmp.

Get CalAmp alerts:

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $80.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.29 million. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CAMP shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of CalAmp in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CalAmp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAMP. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in CalAmp by 3.7% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,419,379 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,887,000 after buying an additional 85,938 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. bought a new position in CalAmp in the first quarter worth about $6,315,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in CalAmp by 13.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,214,355 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,465,000 after buying an additional 145,867 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CalAmp by 28.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 562,116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 124,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CalAmp by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 28,015 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CAMP traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $8.39. The company had a trading volume of 187,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,523. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average is $7.18. The stock has a market cap of $288.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. CalAmp has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $12.32.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CalAmp (CAMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.