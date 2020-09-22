Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Shares Down 6%

Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) shares fell 6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.91 and last traded at $10.34. 703,464 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 959,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAL. ValuEngine raised shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Caleres from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Caleres from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Caleres in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Caleres currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $392.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.28.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.11 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.67%. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Caleres Inc will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Caleres by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,309,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,941,000 after purchasing an additional 163,841 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Caleres by 98.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,898,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,835,000 after acquiring an additional 939,840 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Caleres by 7.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,813,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after acquiring an additional 130,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Caleres by 22.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,681,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 304,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in Caleres by 2.7% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,522,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

