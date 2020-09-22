Calix (NYSE:CALX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Calix (NYSE:CALX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calix is a global leader in access innovation. Its Unified Access portfolio of broadband communications access systems and software enables communications service providers worldwide to transform their networks and become the broadband provider of choice to their subscribers. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CALX. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Calix from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Calix to $10.85 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Calix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.37.

Shares of NYSE CALX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.94. 410,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,351. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.92 and a beta of 1.53. Calix has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $22.69.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $119.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.10 million. Calix had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Calix will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $315,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Calix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Calix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,372 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Calix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

