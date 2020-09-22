Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $14.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Wireless from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on Sierra Wireless from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sierra Wireless from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Sierra Wireless from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Sierra Wireless from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sierra Wireless presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.25.

NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $10.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.29. Sierra Wireless has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $378.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.36.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%. As a group, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at about $648,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Sierra Wireless by 1,054.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Sierra Wireless by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,622,489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,570,000 after purchasing an additional 219,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Sierra Wireless by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. 45.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

