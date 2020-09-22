Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TPI Composites from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.45.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

NASDAQ TPIC opened at $26.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.10. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.69 million, a P/E ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.66.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $373.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.60 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 2,572 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $77,288.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 9,952 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $322,245.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 166,113 shares of company stock worth $5,005,529. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 679,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,888,000 after buying an additional 16,208 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its position in TPI Composites by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 54,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in TPI Composites by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 27,172 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in TPI Composites by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 150,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in TPI Composites by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.