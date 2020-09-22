Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED)’s share price traded down 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$20.56 and last traded at C$20.89. 1,018,144 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 2,221,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.57.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WEED shares. CIBC decreased their price target on Canopy Growth from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Pi Financial downgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$30.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$28.72.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.42.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

