Canopy Rivers (CVE:RIV) Price Target Cut to C$1.50

Canopy Rivers (CVE:RIV) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Canopy Rivers from C$3.50 to C$2.20 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Pi Financial cut Canopy Rivers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Get Canopy Rivers alerts:

Shares of RIV stock opened at C$2.53 on Friday. Canopy Rivers has a twelve month low of C$2.12 and a twelve month high of C$11.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.13 million and a P/E ratio of 72.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 34.09 and a quick ratio of 34.04.

Canopy Rivers Inc is a public investment firm. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies. It seeks to make minority stakes. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Rivers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Rivers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.