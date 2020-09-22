Canopy Rivers (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Price Target Lowered to $1.50 at CIBC

Canopy Rivers (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) had its price target lowered by CIBC from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Pi Financial lowered shares of Canopy Rivers to a hold rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of CNPOF stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.69. Canopy Rivers has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.81.

Canopy Rivers Inc is a public investment firm. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies. It seeks to make minority stakes. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

