Capitol Health Ltd (CAJ) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01 on October 23rd

Capitol Health Ltd (ASX:CAJ) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.08, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$0.21.

Get Capitol Health alerts:

About Capitol Health

Capitol Health Limited provides diagnostic imaging and related services to the healthcare market in Australia. The company owns and operates clinics in Victoria, New South Wales, and Tasmania. It offers a range of diagnostic imaging services, including general x-ray, magnetic resonance imaging, ultrasound, mammography, Doppler, orthopantomogram, echocardiography, computed tomography, CT angiography, cone beam CT, nuclear medicine, bone densitometry, and fluoroscopy.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.