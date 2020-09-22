CargoX Market Capitalization Tops $1.31 Million (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. During the last seven days, CargoX has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar. CargoX has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $4,094.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CargoX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00039083 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00224236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00084507 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.76 or 0.01394439 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00192952 BTC.

About CargoX

CargoX launched on December 20th, 2017. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,218,230 tokens. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official website is cargox.io . The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio

CargoX Token Trading

CargoX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

