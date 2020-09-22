Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Given a €120.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Independent Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Carl Zeiss Meditec currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €99.63 ($117.21).

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

Shares of ETR:AFX opened at €98.50 ($115.88) on Friday. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a one year low of €67.70 ($79.65) and a one year high of €122.10 ($143.65). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €93.59 and a 200-day moving average of €90.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion and a PE ratio of 73.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.06.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.