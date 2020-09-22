Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Shares Down 6.7%

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) shares traded down 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.29. 42,645,590 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 44,331,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.31.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Carnival from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. SunTrust Banks cut Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. HSBC lowered Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Carnival from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.59.

Get Carnival alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.94.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($1.51). The firm had revenue of $740.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.40 million. Carnival had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. Carnival’s quarterly revenue was down 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post -7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Carnival by 223.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 166,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 114,620 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 85.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,636,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,552,000 after purchasing an additional 307,400 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 136,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 56,527 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Carnival by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 39,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carnival (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.