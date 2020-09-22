Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRS. Cowen cut Carpenter Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 265.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRS traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.42. The stock had a trading volume of 515,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,195. Carpenter Technology has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $54.90. The company has a market cap of $883.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,840,000.00 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $437.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.20%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

