Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Trading Down 8%

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) shares traded down 8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.17 and last traded at $18.42. 515,750 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 554,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.02.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Cowen downgraded Carpenter Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $883.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1,842,000.00 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.52 and its 200 day moving average is $22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $437.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRS. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 265.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

