Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Trading Down 3.4%

Cartier Resources Inc (CVE:ECR)’s stock price traded down 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. 118,151 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 246,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 9.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.19. The stock has a market cap of $33.54 million and a P/E ratio of -93.33.

About Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR)

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Chimo mine property located in Val-d'Or. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Val-d'Or, Canada.

