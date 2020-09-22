Caspian Sunrise (LON:CASP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.70

Caspian Sunrise PLC (LON:CASP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.75 ($0.02), with a volume of 2841047 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.80 ($0.02).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38. The company has a market cap of $33.74 million and a PE ratio of -17.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.46.

About Caspian Sunrise (LON:CASP)

Caspian Sunrise plc engages in the exploration and production of crude oil in Central Asia. The company has a 99% interest in its principal asset, the BNG Contract Area, which covers an area of 1,702 square kilometers located in the Mangistau Oblast in the west of Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Roxi Petroleum Plc and changed its name to Caspian Sunrise plc in March 2017.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Caspian Sunrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caspian Sunrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.