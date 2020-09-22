Castweet Market Cap Achieves $1.68 Million (CTT)

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, Castweet has traded 37.5% higher against the dollar. One Castweet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00008915 BTC on exchanges. Castweet has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $104,844.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sora (XOR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.22 or 0.00657081 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000216 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.68 or 0.00595003 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004894 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000615 BTC.

About Castweet

CTT is a token. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 tokens. Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com . The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet

Buying and Selling Castweet

Castweet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castweet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castweet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

