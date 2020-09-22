CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) Stock Price Down 9%

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL)’s share price fell 9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 7,007,858 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 9,810,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBL. ValuEngine upgraded CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.26. The company has a market cap of $35.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

In related news, major shareholder Cbl & Associates Inc sold 1,035,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total transaction of $186,318.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,520,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,793,726.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles B. Lebovitz sold 1,061,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total value of $191,129.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,030,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,564.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,180,986 shares of company stock worth $392,589. 20.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 91.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,720,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 6,547,963 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBL & Associates Properties in the second quarter worth about $647,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CBL & Associates Properties in the second quarter worth about $416,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 79.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,095,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in CBL & Associates Properties in the second quarter worth about $241,000. 37.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL)

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

