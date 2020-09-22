CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target Raised to C$55.00 at CIBC

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised CCL Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from C$45.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CCL Industries from C$52.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on CCL Industries from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on CCL Industries from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CCL Industries from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CCL Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$59.25.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

TSE CCL.B opened at C$49.05 on Friday. CCL Industries has a 12 month low of C$34.57 and a 12 month high of C$59.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$48.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$44.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.46.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.