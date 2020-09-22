CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CECO Environmental from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Monday, June 15th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CECO Environmental presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.00.

NASDAQ:CECE opened at $7.50 on Friday. CECO Environmental has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $266.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $75.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CECO Environmental will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David B. Liner bought 5,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $43,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,621.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jason Dezwirek bought 25,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.66 per share, with a total value of $191,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,490,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,420,968.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $259,770 over the last quarter. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in CECO Environmental by 3.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 61,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in CECO Environmental by 88.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in CECO Environmental by 32.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in CECO Environmental by 34.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CECO Environmental by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

