Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shares of Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) dropped 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.05 and last traded at $7.21. Approximately 573,616 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 531,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.

CLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Celestica from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Celestica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Celestica from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Celestica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.48 million, a P/E ratio of -360.32, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Celestica had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celestica Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLS. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 325.7% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,920,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,300 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 494.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,557,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,344 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 64.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,230,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,575 shares during the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 42.2% during the first quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,384,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 708,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the first quarter worth $2,490,000. Institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile (NYSE:CLS)

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

