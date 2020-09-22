Centene (NYSE:CNC) Trading Down 8.4%

Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) dropped 8.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $55.12 and last traded at $55.99. Approximately 7,653,598 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 4,768,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.33 and its 200 day moving average is $62.98.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $645,626.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $96,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,378 shares of company stock worth $5,267,671. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Centene by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in Centene by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Centene by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

