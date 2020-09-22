Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Down 11.9%

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s stock price traded down 11.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.65. 11,408,931 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 12,952,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $0.95 to $0.80 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development to $0.80 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centennial Resource Development has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 6.77.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $90.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.38 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 69.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO George S. Glyphis acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,273,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,077.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $81,450 over the last ninety days. 31.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 5.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 374,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 4.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 448,108 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 20,611 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 8.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,659 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 22,254 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 18.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 207,165 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 32,082 shares during the period. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

