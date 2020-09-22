CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CNP. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.37.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $18.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.87 and a 200-day moving average of $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of -11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.58. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $30.71.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 15.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 37,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 21,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 44,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

