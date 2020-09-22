Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Down 13.2%

Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX)’s share price traded down 13.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.93 and last traded at $7.99. 1,521,241 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 1,504,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Century Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.58. The stock has a market cap of $714.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $285.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.60 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum Co will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Michelle Harrison sold 11,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $115,640.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 15,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total transaction of $116,087.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,084 shares of company stock worth $2,287,047 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Century Aluminum by 47.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Century Aluminum by 11.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 416,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the second quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 4.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

About Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

