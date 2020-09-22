CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Shares Down 7.1%

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)’s share price was down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.09 and last traded at $31.61. Approximately 2,742,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 2,838,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.01.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. HSBC cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.35.

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.99.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.35. CF Industries had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 238,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 35,714 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 908.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 42,331 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in CF Industries by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 843,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,956,000 after acquiring an additional 155,500 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

