Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chart Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Chart Industries from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chart Industries from $48.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.00.
NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $67.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $77.56.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 70.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chart Industries by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter worth $93,000.
Chart Industries Company Profile
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.
