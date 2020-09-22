Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chart Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Chart Industries from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chart Industries from $48.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.00.

NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $67.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $77.56.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 70.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chart Industries by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter worth $93,000.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

