Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Trading Down 8.5%

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)’s stock price was down 8.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.18 and last traded at $7.19. Approximately 1,175,191 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 540,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLDT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.85.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average is $6.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $337.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.87.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.33). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 18.82%. Analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Dennis M. Craven acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $34,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,140.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.95 per share, for a total transaction of $198,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,545 shares in the company, valued at $5,497,782.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 163,000 shares of company stock worth $1,255,560 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 370.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 681.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

