Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Stock Price Down 14.2%

Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) traded down 14.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.57 and last traded at $14.57. 1,594,425 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 1,097,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Chefs’ Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BTIG Research upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.17. The company has a market capitalization of $550.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 2.01.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $200.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.72 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chefs’ Warehouse Inc will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEF. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,881,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,710,000 after acquiring an additional 111,872 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,162,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,372,000 after acquiring an additional 337,396 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,785,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 253.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 920,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,501,000 after acquiring an additional 659,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 912,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,189,000 after acquiring an additional 103,019 shares in the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

