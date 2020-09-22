Chenavari Capital Solutions (LON:CCSL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $30.00

Shares of Chenavari Capital Solutions Ltd (LON:CCSL) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 40 ($0.52), with a volume of 1473 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40 ($0.52).

The stock has a market cap of $13.44 million and a PE ratio of 9.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 44.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 48.78.

Chenavari Capital Solutions Company Profile (LON:CCSL)

Chenavari Capital Solutions Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive return, while limiting downside risk, through investment in bank capital solutions transactions primarily with the United Kingdom and European banks.

