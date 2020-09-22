Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:CQP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:CQP) will post $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.81. Cheniere Energy Partners reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cheniere Energy Partners.

CQP has been the topic of a number of research reports. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd.

NASDAQ CQP traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $32.82. The company had a trading volume of 206,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,323. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.15. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $47.31.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

