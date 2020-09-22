Chimpion (BNANA) Reaches One Day Volume of $536,205.00

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded down 16% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 21st. Chimpion has a market capitalization of $21.63 million and $536,205.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chimpion has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One Chimpion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00006512 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex, Crex24 and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chimpion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00039265 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00225299 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00085169 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.10 or 0.01395354 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00191814 BTC.

Chimpion Profile

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 tokens. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio . Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io

Chimpion Token Trading

Chimpion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chimpion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chimpion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.