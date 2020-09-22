Chipotle Mexican Grill’s (CMG) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their hold rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

CMG has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $780.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $1,514.00 price objective (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,320.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,143.33.

CMG opened at $1,206.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,246.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $994.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $1,384.46. The company has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.3% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

