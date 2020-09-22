Chronologic (DAY) Trading 5.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. In the last week, Chronologic has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. One Chronologic token can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00002769 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $277,499.12 and approximately $223.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00038965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00223330 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00084213 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.40 or 0.01392389 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00193052 BTC.

Chronologic Profile

Chronologic’s genesis date was July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,238,211 tokens and its circulating supply is 959,556 tokens. Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH

Buying and Selling Chronologic

Chronologic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

