CIBC Boosts CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Price Target to $55.00

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its target price upped by CIBC from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CCDBF has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities upgraded shares of CCL Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Laurentian Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CCL Industries in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CCL Industries from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, SEB Equity Research restated a sell rating on shares of CCL Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.19.

CCDBF stock opened at $35.84 on Friday. CCL Industries has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $44.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.69.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

