CIELO S A/S (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CIELO S A/S (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of CIELO S A/S from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.
OTCMKTS:CIOXY opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.86. CIELO S A/S has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.22.
CIELO S A/S Company Profile
Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. The company is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.
