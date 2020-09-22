Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO Sells $80,800.00 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $80,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

James E. Moylan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 8th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $87,160.00.

On Monday, August 24th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $120,880.00.

On Monday, July 13th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $111,420.00.

On Monday, June 29th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $107,380.00.

Ciena stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,444,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,178. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.90. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. Ciena had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $976.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 294.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,182,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $334,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615,896 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 32.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,255,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,783,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,619,000 after acquiring an additional 96,321 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 45.0% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,423,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,672,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $144,767,000 after acquiring an additional 19,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Secur. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Ciena from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. Northland Securities downgraded Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.81.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

